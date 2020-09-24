IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., Michael Christopher Dietrich, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., Chad J. Oliver, 36, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief.

Wednesday, 9:36 a.m., Christopher R. Keirstead, 51, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

11:32 a.m., Jake D. Defilippo, 41, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

11:15 p.m., Dalton James Abbott, 26, of Starks, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 5:21 p.m., David Barlow Sr., 59, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:44 a.m., Jacob Young, 29, of Hancock, was arrested on a probation revocation.

7:49 a.m., Devin McDonnell, 32, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm.

12:38 p.m., Darrin Cobb, 33, of Houlton, was arrested on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating conditions of release.

Kirt J. Damon, 57, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a charge of murder.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., Summer Odgen, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Thursday, 1:14 a.m., Ryan Mathieu, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

1:14 a.m., Alexander Re, 31, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: