Social media accounts

Website: RayCaronForMaine.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: RayCaronForMaineHouseSeat78

Occupation:

Retired – 40+ years at Sappi Fine Paper

Education:

Bachelor of Arts – University of Maine at Farmington

Community Organizations:

Winslow Town Council – Chairperson

Friends of Fort Halifax

Fort Halifax Days Committee

Past member Winslow Fire and Rescue

Winslow Junior High Girls Soccer Coach

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

History

Family status:

married – two children one deceased

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Energy

Environmental

Education

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I believe that the state has done a good job with the pandemic. The reopening keep Maine with some of the lowest rates of cases per capita.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

All state departments must budgets with as the very least a 3% decrease in spending. We must work with Federal Government to help with aid package to states to bridge gaps in the budget.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I represent the citizens of the Town of Winslow and Benton. I represent both Democrats and Republicans and I will do my best to serve both. Answer to questions it is party is secondary.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The internet and Broadband speed networks and infrastructure must have priority. People are working from home and if we are to maintain young populations in remote areas of Maine this in needed.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I will always listen with respect all opinions and have civil conversations. Only is we are able to hold respectful conversations can we understand and gain perspectives of all citizens compromise.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I would like to get Revenue Sharing to 5 % within the next couple of years. Currently it is at 3.7 % and I would like to see increases eventually getting to 5%. Tax relief for alternative energy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: