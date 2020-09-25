IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Chantelle Ouellette, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:45 a.m., Dalton James Abbott, 26, of Starks, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
4:38 p.m., Daniel Ryan Irish, 45, of Andover, was arrested on three warrants.
9:58 p.m., Lindsay Marie Hatch, 29, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 12:29 p.m., Cory Connor, 51, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection order.
6:14 p.m., Baylee Doughty, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of having a registration expired by more than 150 days.
IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 1:29 p.m., Michelle Storer, 36, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:57 a.m., Scott Don-At Saucier, 53, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.
Friday, 7:17 a.m., Erin Michelle Boulette, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:14 a.m., Heather Paradis, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on three charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
