BANGOR — A police chief accused of choking a woman with whom he’d had an affair was released on $5,000 bail on Friday.
Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon was arrested Wednesday night on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
A judge set bail at $5,000 on Friday with stipulations including a prohibition on possessing weapons and contacting the victim, along with a requirement for a mental health evaluation, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Reardon, who’s on leave from his job as Dover-Foxcroft chief, denies the allegations, his attorney, Walt McKee, said Friday.
The woman who alleges she was thrown to the floor and strangled by Reardon was intoxicated, angry and intent on confronting him when she went to Reardon’s home last month, McKee said. She later returned to check on his well being, he noted.
