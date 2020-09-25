SKOWHEGAN — Four different players scored as Skowhegan earned a 4-3 season-opening field hockey win over Maine Central Institute on Friday.
Layla Conway, Kate Kelso, Gwyn Turgeon and Logan Wing each had a goal for Skowhegan (1-0) while Rachel Tuck made five saves.
Olivia Lasalle, Gracie Moore and Trinity Leauift scored for the Huskies (0-1). Dawn Moss stopped four shots in the cage.
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERVILLE 2, ERSKINE 1: Danica Serdjenian and Jayda Murray each had a goal to lead the Purple Panthers to the win in Waterville. Jacie Richard made seven saves for the Purple Panthers (1-0-0).
Riley Reitchel scored for the Eagles (0-1-0) and Joanna Linscott made 10 saves.
TEMPLE 5, VALLEY 1: Hannah Hubbard scored five goals to lead the Bereans (1-0-0) to the win. Katelyn Rose made three saves in net.
Surata Wright had the goal for the Cavaliers (0-1-0). Jada Ward and Madeline Hill combined to make 14 saves.
MONMOUTH 3, HALL-DALE 0: Evelyn Guimond had two goals to lead the Mustangs to a season-opening victory over Hall-Dale.
Amaya Bauer also scored a goal for the Mustangs (1-0), while Alicen Burnham had two assists.
Monmouth goalie Emma Johnson made eight saves for the shutout, while Bethany Ives made eight saves for the Bulldogs (0-1).
