WISCASSET — If second guessing came with a trophy and a big check, there would have been multiple winners Saturday night at Wiscasset Speedway.

Jonathon Emerson spent the second half of the eighth annual Amsoil Dominator Strictly Shootout worrying about having been penalized a week earlier for jumping restarts. Kyle Hewins was kicking himself for opting to take a $300 bonus and start at the tail end of a 27-car field. Bernie Dinsmore cut a right front tire while making contact challenging for the lead, and countless others saw bold early-race moves end their respective nights early.

In the end, it was Jason Gammon of Hollis snaring his first Street Stock win in more than two years. The Beech Ridge Motor Speedway and Star Speedway regular held off all comers to win the 50-lap Shootout for the first time in his career. Emerson was second with Hewins ending up third. Garrett Lamb and Nate Leavitt completed the top five.

“A lot of good luck, I guess,” Gammon said. “I was riding out the first half, and then it got tight on me. I figured I could ride it out if I stayed on the bottom. It worked out.”

Luck, yes, but also some grit and determination.

Gammon received a huge break on lap 37, when Emerson was able to roll around him on the outside groove to the lead. But when the caution flew prior to the completion of the lap, Gammon was put back into the top spot and Emerson back to second.

Standard rules at Wiscasset Speedway dictate that scoring for position reverts back to the last completed lap prior to a caution flag.

Emerson was as quick as any car on the track over the closing circuits, but the ground he lost on restarts became too much to make up.

“I didn’t need that caution,” said Emerson, of Sabattus, who has finished second in this event three times. “The issue was that last week I jumped the restart and I was trying to avoid that. I felt like if I jumped the restart, I was done. He just had a little more motor than I did.

“I could drive it in a car length deeper than anyone on restarts, and maybe I could have cleared him. But it’s a whole bunch of maybes.”

Gammon dodged a bullet, but his work was hardly finished.

He lost the lead to Lewis Anderson on lap 41, when Anderson muscled his way under Gammon entering the track’s first turn. Gammon returned the favor half a lap later, crossing over to get back by Anderson on the bottom side of turn three.

“He drove into me,” Gammon said. “I figured if he wanted to shuffle me out, I was going back by. That’s how it goes.”

Hewins, of Leeds, went from dead last to the top 10 in fewer than 15 laps, and over the second half of the race he inched closer and closer to the front. By the race’s final restart with seven laps remaining, he was fourth — and then quickly dispatched of third-place Brad Erskine to contend for the win.

He hadn’t initially even wanted to take the bonus to start at the rear of the field.

“I told myself it was a stupid idea when I did it, but I knew everybody wanted me to do it,” said Hewins, a two-time Shootout winner who has wins at Beech Ridge and Oxford Plains Speedway this season. “I told myself if I could get a trophy, no matter what spot it was, it would be a good day. I figured the fans would like it.

“I thought I had the best car, to be honest with you. I thought I could win it, but in order to do it I was going to have to move (Gammon) and I didn’t want to do that. That looks bad. I just hoped Jonathon and him would get into it a little bit and I could take advantage of the three-wide on the bottom.”

Gammon earned what would have been the No. 1 starting spot by winning his heat race earlier in the evening, but he was forced to line up 10th on the grid after a redraw of the top 18 qualifiers. He picked his way to the front, avoiding some of the carnage behind him, to finally take the lead on lap 27 — driving under both Erskine and Dinsmore, after the two leaders made contact leading to Dinsmore’s cut right front tire.

The starting spot and the early traffic didn’t do much to slow Gammon, who said he knew he had a shot at the victory after his very first practice laps in the afternoon sunshine.

“The car has been junk all year, but it’s finally going good,” Gammon said. “(Winning) was the goal. … I figured there was enough time to get to the front and the car was going well, and I thought we could get through it pretty good.”

