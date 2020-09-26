Fourth-generation, family owned Maine company has appointed internal promotions within senior leadership team and several new roles

Hammond Lumber Co. in Belgrade has announced the creation of a new senior leadership team. Mike Hammond, president and CEO of the fourth-generation, family owned, Maine company, has appointed internal promotions and several new roles within the company. Earlier this year, the company of 800 employees was named 2020 ProSales Dealer of the Year, according to a news release from the company.

“Our senior leadership team will help guide the company’s overall mission and strategy. The collective talent of this team enables us to drive long-term growth while continuing to build on the family values that have helped us succeed over the past 67 years,” said Hammond. “Our updated organizational structure is a natural progression of the company’s long-term growth strategy that ensures future success for generations to come. We are fortunate to have some of our industry’s most experienced veterans on our team, as well as the pipeline of rising leaders in our future.”

Hammond Lumber is the largest lumber and building materials retailer in Maine and the 25th largest ProSales dealer in the country. The company has seen record-setting sales growth in 2020 from a surge in home improvement projects due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hammond recorded $251 million in sales revenue in 2019. Hammond has 800 employees and 21 locations across Maine, including Belgrade, Fairfield, Farmington and Skowhegan.

Members of the new senior leadership team:

Mike Hammond, third generation of the family business, has 37 years of experience with the company. He has served as president and CEO for the past three years. Under his leadership, Hammond has grown from 13 locations to 21 locations throughout Maine. Prior to his current role, he served as vice president from 1996 to 2017. He served on the Board of Directors for the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association from 2010 to 2013. He lives in Belgrade.

Don Hammond, second generation of the family business, is the executive vice president. He has been with the company for 53 years. He started the retail division in 1967. Prior to his current role, he served as president from 1996 to 2017. For decades, and currently at age 71, he has led the eastern white pine sawmill and planer mill manufacturing operations at company headquarters. He lives in Belgrade.

Rod Bickford is the company’s new chief operating officer. During the past 42 years, he has served as the company’s controller, guiding development, financial planning and strategy. He provides decades of institutional knowledge and drives operational effectiveness for long-term growth. He is a resident of Manchester.

Hannah Colson is chief financial officer. She joined Hammond through the acquisition of Ellsworth Building Supply, where she served as chief financial officer. She is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of CPAs. She resides in Surry.

Fred Perkins has 29 years of experience across many different roles with the company, including his role as sales manager for the past 21 years. Perkins is now the senior vice president of sales. He is accountable for creating strategies to achieve the company’s sales goals, increasing market share, ensuring customer satisfaction and the mentorship of the sales team to deliver profitability growth. He lives in Belgrade.

Mitch Bickford is vice president of business processes and has been with the company for 14 years. He resides in Fayette.

Dan Curtis is vice president of operations in the Downeast Region. He will oversee operations in Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Cherryfield, Ellsworth and Machias.

Dawson Davis joined Hammond in 2013 as a member of the IT Department. He now serves as vice president of information technology for the company. He is a resident of Litchfield.

Al Feather is vice president of operations in the Central Region. He oversees the day-to-day operations in Belgrade, Fairfield, Farmington and Skowhegan. He has also been designated as Belgrade’s branch manager. Feather has been with the company for 37 years, including his role as sales manager and branch manager at multiple locations. He lives in Belgrade.

Jason Gagnon is vice president of operations in the Southern Region. He will oversee day-to-day operations in Auburn, Brunswick and Portland. He has been with the company for 25 years and a branch manager for nine years. He resides in Sidney.

Steve Hardy is vice president of operations in the Northern Region. He has been with the company for 24 years and served as branch manager for 13 years. Hardy will oversee day-to-day operations in Bangor, Bucksport, Calais and Greenville.

Matt Masse is vice president of purchasing and oversees vendor relations, logistics and inventory procurement. Masse has been with the company and served as purchasing manager for 37 years. He lives in Vassalboro.

Ted Perkins is vice president of operations in the Midcoast Region. He will oversee operations in Belfast, Boothbay Harbor, Camden, Damariscotta and Rockland. He has been with the company for 24 years. He resides in Rome.

Bruce Pelletier is vice president of safety and risk management. With a lifetime career in safety including the last 15 years at Hammond, he has led the company’s safety efforts and implemented best practices to ensure employee safety.

Steve Pray is the vice president of operations in the Southern Region. He will oversee day-to-day operations in Auburn, Brunswick and Portland. He has been with the company for 37 years.

Jake Webb is vice president of commercial sales. He has been with the company for 10 years.

Rod Wiles is vice president of human resources. He has been with the company for 34 years and the director of personnel for the last three years. He lives in Skowhegan.

Dick Willard is the regional vice president of purchasing. In September, Willard began serving a two-year term as president of the Retail Lumber Dealers Association of Maine. He joined Hammond through the acquisition of EBS and had been with the company for 28 years.

Lori Witham is vice president of kitchen, bath & flooring. Witham has been with the company for 33 years and served as kitchen manager for the past 13 years. She resides in Canaan.

Sadie Hammond, fourth generation of the family business, is the director of organizational development. In this role, she will focus on strategic planning, employee satisfaction and company culture. She lives in Belgrade.

To learn more about Hammond, visit hammondlumber.com.

Stevens joins Fontaine Family team

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has announced the addition of Nykki Stevens to its Auburn team.

Stevens grew up in Lewiston, and graduated from Lewiston High School. She then graduated from University of New England with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and University of Maine Farmington with a master’s degree in early childhood education. Her previous employment includes pre-K teacher at Turner Primary School and Head Start Center supervisor at Southern Kennebec Child Development. She is involved with her family’s mobile home rental business and buying/selling manufactured housing.

Stevens resides in Monmouth with her two sons, ages 9 and 6. In her free time, she enjoys the outdoors with her family, baking cakes, crocheting, hiking, fishing or skiing. She also takes pride in watching her sons ride bikes and play sports.

She comes to Fontaine with her real estate sales agent license and looks forward to continuing her love of helping people as a buyer and listing agent.

The Fontaine Family Team serves eight counties – Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset – in two locations, 336 Center Street in Auburn and 432 US Route One in Scarborough.

Blue Marble Geographics named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine

Blue Marble Geographics, a GIS and geodetic software company with offices in Hallowell and Brunswick, has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine, according to a news release from the Hallowell-based company.

“Being named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine is a great honor for us,” said President and CEO Patrick Cunningham. “We made a conscious decision a few years ago to make Blue Marble a great place to work through feedback loops with employees and a long hard look at our workplace. We strive to provide a fun and engaging work environment and a culture that sincerely cares about our employees’ well-being. This recognition helps affirm that we are on the right path.”

The awards program was created in 2006 by the Society for Human Resource Management, Maine State Council, and Best Companies Group.

According to the release, the Best Places to Work in Maine program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employment places in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses. A total of 84 companies in three categories; small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees), and large (250-plus U.S. employees) were awarded the distinction this year.

Companies from across the state participated in the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part, which was worth approximately 25% of the total assessment, evaluated each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part, which was worth about 75% of the evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

“We are very excited and proud of being named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine,” said Danielle Caron, operations manager at Blue Marble Geographics. “Hiring and retaining talented professionals has always been our priority as a company. We are very fortunate to have an amazing team of highly qualified professionals working on cutting-edge technology right here in Maine.”

Blue Marble Geographics will be recognized in the Oct. 19 edition of Mainebiz, where the rankings will be published. Learn more about career opportunities at Blue Marble Geographics at bluemarblegeo.com.

