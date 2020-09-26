IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:24 a.m., Melissa B. Caswell, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release on New England Road.

10:12 a.m., Freeman Adelbert Taylor Jr., 47, of Dresden, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), unlawful possession of fentanyl powder (priors), violating condition of release.

3:05 p.m., Tina M. Hart, 50, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and violating condition of release, following a complaint of criminal mischief on Medical Center Parkway.

3:48 p.m., Shawn R. Bailey, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass following the report of disorderly conduct on Medical Center Parkway.

10:16 p.m., a person was arrested on Civic Center Drive following a report of theft.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 5:54 p.m., Heidi Renee Kimball, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:33 p.m., Laurie Lee Allen, 59, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and a probation hold.

7:35 p.m., Clinton P. Hanna, 35, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection order.

8:42 p.m., Amber Rae Essendrup, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, OAS and attaching false plates.

9:02 p.m., Griffin R. York, 40, of Harmony, was arrested on charges of OUI and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9:48 p.m., Derek W. Bickford, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

10:28 p.m., Kevin Curtis Anderson, 52, of Moose River, was arrested on a charge of night hunting.

Saturday at 1:04 a.m., Damion Main, 18, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of two counts of criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:25 p.m., Timothy Baker, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: