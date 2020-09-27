IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at at 5:40 p.m., Timothy R. Gough, 30, of Harpswell, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating with suspended registration, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder (priors).

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday 9:14 a.m., a person was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on North Main Street. No further details were available by presstime.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:20 p.m., Brian D. Hovey, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:05 a.m., Page Steven Antone, 50, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

11:15 a.m., Damian Craven, 31, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger/criminal speed.

11:20 a.m., Neil J. Warren, 32, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of two counts of unpaid restitution and two counts of operating after revocation.

11:22 a.m., Kane Trundy Ackley, 35, of Swanville, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

Sunday at 12:17 a.m., Cody D. Lambert, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:47 a.m., Porscha Lynn Green, 26, of Canaan, was arrested on two counts of violation of conditions of release, as well as a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

