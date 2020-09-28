IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:27 p.m., Michael Ahearn II, 31, of Augusta, arrested on charges of habitual motor vehicle offender, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Suboxone and sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

7:17 p.m., Ryan Scott Greenlaw, 31, of Augusta, arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 10:25 p.m., Amy Rose Deermount, 33, of Wilton, arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN RICHMOND, Monday Sept. 21 7:36 a.m., Michael Gilman, 48, of Richmond, arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:40 p.m., Israel Parsons, 22, of Cornville, arrested on four warrants.

9:07 p.m., Paige Salisbury, 21, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:22 p.m., Charles Raymond Nickerson, 28, of Madison, arrested on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence assault with priors and violating conditions of release.

11:25 p.m., Justin Moulton, 37, of Houlton, arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, operating after suspension and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

11:28 p.m., Diadena Rand, 29, arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Monday, 7 a.m., Brooke Freeman, 27, of Farmington, arrested on a warrant.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6 p.m., Michele J. White, 61, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

