HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS’ SOCCER: Caulin Patterson had three goals and Kaden Patterson added a goal and two assists as Greater Portland Christian (1-0) defeated Chop Point (0-1), 6-3, in Woolich.

Patterson scored twice and Vincent Tran also scored as the Lions built a 3-2 lead at the break. Noah Wilkinson had both goals in the half for Chop Point.

In the second half, Josie Harrington of Chop Point tied the game at 3 before goals by Asher Mishkin, Kaden Patterson and Caulin Patterson helped the Lions pull away.

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Lauren Foster scored from Olivia Michaud less than five minutes before the end of the first half and the Gorham girls’ soccer team beat Bonny Eagle 1-0 in Gorham.

• Devan Sherry and Kiley Sherry each had two goals as Waynflete beat host Poland 7-1.

Cece Marshall, Lucy Hart and Morgan Earls also scored for the Flyers. Halle Vachon scored for Poland.

SOCCER

MLS: The Vancouver Whitecaps moved to solve their goalkeeper woes, acquiring veteran netminder Evan Bush from the Montreal Impact.

Montreal will receive Vancouver’s third-round pick in the 2021 MLS draft.

The 34-year-old Bush has been with the Impact since 2011, appearing in 176 regular-season games and posting 40 shutouts. He has not played for Montreal this year.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Diogo Jota marked his first game for Liverpool in the English Premier League with the last goal as the champions beat Arsenal 3-1 for a third straight victory to open their title defense.

Signed this month from Wolverhampton to add depth to Liverpool’s forward options, Jota looked dangerous after coming on as a second-half substitute for Sadio Mane, and got his goal in the 88th minute with a shot from the edge of the area following a poor headed clearance from David Luiz.

Before that, Andrew Robertson atoned for an error that led to the opening goal for Arsenal by Alexandre Lacazette by scoring himself to put Liverpool in front in the 34th, capping a chaotic nine-minute period when three goals went in.

• Ten people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks in the English Premier League.

A total of 1,595 players and club staff were tested last week, the league said on Monday.

SERIE A: Genoa says another 12 members of the match squad have the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases at the Serie A club to 14.

It was revealed over the weekend that goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schöne contracted the virus.

Further tests showed it had spread through the matchday squad, and Genoa said “the number of members positive for COVID-19 has increased to 14 between team members and staff.”

OLYMPICS

TOKYO GAMES: Italy’s Olympic team risks the humiliation of being placed on probation for the Tokyo Games if the country’s sports minister does not back down amid a two-year-long dispute that amounts to government interference, IOC president Thomas Bach said.

In an extraordinary step designed to put pressure on Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy’s sports minister, Bach also suggested that the alleged interference could — under extreme circumstances — result in the country being stripped of hosting rights for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Bach has taken issue with the Italian government’s creation of a new organization, Sport e Salute, that was created at the start of last year to run the country’s sports finances, which were previously controlled by an arm of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI).

