University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer virtual science cafés for teens in seventh grade through senior year from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. every Thursday, beginning Oct. 1, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

Online sessions will include University of Maine scientists discussing their research, how they became involved in their work and what brought them to Maine. Participants can learn about science in action in an informal discussion format.

The series begins with Sonia Naderi, UMaine electrical engineering doctorate candidate, whose research focuses on utilizing artificial intelligence in wireless networks to enable widespread environmental monitoring.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 207-581-3877 or [email protected].

To register, or for more information on additional educational resources, visit extension.umaine.edu.

