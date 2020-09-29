G. Arlene Elias of Madison celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept.16 outdoors at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. Because of COVID-19 social distancing protocols, a traditional party could not be held, according to a news release from Jamie Doiron, organizer of the event at the center.

With the facility decorated outside, a parade of antique automobiles toured past Elias where she sat. Birthday signs hung from the automobiles or were waved out the windows by the passengers, while drivers tooted their horns. Cedar Ridge staff gave the them each a piece of cake.

Rick Watson, head of the local Antique Car Club, reached out to the automobile owners to take part in the celebration.

All of the Elias family was there to wish her a Happy 100th Birthday.

