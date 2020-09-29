IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:02 p.m., Ashley H. Gavett, 24, of Mount Vernon, arrested on a warrant.

9:58 p.m., Michael J. Booth, 20, of Augusta, arrested on charges of terrorizing and violation of condition of release.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 9:47 p.m., Bradley Drisko, 31, of West Gardiner, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:38 p.m., Paige Salisbury, 21, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3:05 p.m., Michaela J. Tolman, 24, of Benton, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:01 p.m., Walter E. Moody, 68, of Anson, arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

9:49 p.m., Earlene Mildred Moody, 59, of Skowhegan, arrested on two counts of violating conditions of release.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 9:11 p.m., Christopher Flynn, 37, of Windsor, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

