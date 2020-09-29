WATERVILLE — Mackenzie Toner scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Erskine field hockey team to a 2-1 win victory over Waterville on Tuesday.

Reese Sullivan added a goal for the Eagles (1-1). Emily York had six saves.

Ebba Heaton-Jones scored the lone goal for the Purple Panthers (0-1).

 

GIRLS SOCCER

 

MOUNT VIEW 8, BELFAST 2: Gabby Allen scored five goals and Gabby Ravin added a pair of goals and three assists to lead the Mustangs.

Mia Rae and Sage Pound also scored for Mount View.

Anna Schortz and Emma Waldron scored for Belfast. Gabby Hanks and Jordan Von Oesen combined to make three saves for Mount View.

 

WATERVILLE 4, WINSLOW 1: Paige St. Pierre scored two goals to lead the Purple Panthers to a victory in Winslow.

Mara Von Oesen and Ella Moody each added goals for Waterville (2-0). Emme Ayers and Danica Serdjenian each had two assists.

Izzy Fleury had 13 saves for Winslow (1-2).

 

RICHMOND 6, TEMPLE 0: Laura Brown, Bry Shea and Abby Harrington had two goals apiece as the Bobcats rolled in their opener.

Harrington had both of her goals in the first half as Richmond took a 4-0 lead. Marybeth Sloat, Paige Lebel, Lila Viselli and Leah Wescott added assists, and Liz Johnson made three saves.

Hannah Hubbard and Isabelle Baker combined to make 17 saves for the Bereans (1-1).

