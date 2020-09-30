IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:18 p.m., Maranda M. Walker, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

Paul Francis Fay, 35, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, assault and aggravated criminal mischief.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., Andrew Michael Davis, 34, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6:52 p.m., Marvin C. Grover, 59, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with one prior, operating while license is suspended or revoked and exceeding speed limit by more than 3o miles per hour.

9:57 p.m., Cory James Purington, 40, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 10:57 p.m., Mathew John Curtis, 45, of Readfield, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:50 p.m., James Allen, 30, of Plymouth, was arrested on a probation hold.

Wednesday, 7:39 a.m., Scott Allen Schaeffer, 26, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5 p.m., Ashley Loisel, 26, listed as transient, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5:30 p.m., Mark Nolan-Schou, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking or transfer and refusing to submit to arrest.

7:33 p.m., Robert Dunham, 36, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: