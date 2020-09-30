Here is a list of cases closed Aug. 3-19, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Mark Albee, 61, of Vassalboro, violating protection from abuse order July 10, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Zachary Allen, 26, of Winthrop, criminal trespass and criminal mischief May 12, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Brandon John Angiolillo, 32, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, driving to endanger March 31, 2019, in Hallowell; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Zealiah Atwood, 24, of Waterville, the following cases, all occurring in Waterville, were dismissed: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 11, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 16, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 17, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 21, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 23, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 24, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 28, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 29, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 6, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 7, 2019; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 8, 2019.

David M. Barlow, 59, of Gardiner, violating condition of release Aug. 7, 2020, in Gardiner; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Wayne A. Barrett, 63, of Windsor, violating condition of release Aug. 2, 2020, in Windsor; 24-hour jail sentence.

Season M. Bartley, 39, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked June 28, 2018, in Clinton, dismissed.

Barbara Batchelder, 56, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 15, 2020, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Amanda L. Beauchesne, 28, of Albion, operating under the influence March 31, 2020, in Winslow; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua L. Bechard, 31, of Jefferson, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 13, 2020, in Windsor, dismissed.

Scott Boardman, 55, of Augusta, violating condition of release March 19, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Stephanie Bourget, 49, of South China, operating under the influence March 30, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Dawn J. Bowen, 54, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 30, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jayde Brann, 18, of Augusta, violating condition of release April 25, 2020, in Winthrop; unconditional discharge.

Joseph W. Brann, 27, of Augusta, criminal mischief March 19, 2020, in Augusta; $250 fine.

James Briggs, 19, of Gardiner, criminal mischief Aug. 6, 2020, in Gardiner; 48-hour jail sentence.

Jaron M. Buckingham, 25, of South Gardiner, violating condition of release Nov. 13, 2019, in Gardiner; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 13, 2019, in Gardiner; $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Augustine A. Cachu, 32, of Augusta, fail to comply sex offender registry act first offense July 10, 2018, in Augusta; unconditional discharge.

Robert V. Calder, 25, of Skowhegan, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident March 14, 2020, in Winslow; $200 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report March 14, 2020, in Winslow; $250 fine.

Michelle H. Campbell, 30, of Mount Vernon, operate while license suspended or revoked Aug. 14, 2020, in Augusta; $500 fine, three-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 14, 2020, in Augusta; three-day jail sentence.

James M. Cayer, 61, of Augusta, depositing matter in streets, sidewalks and public March 4, 2020, in Augusta; $50 fine.

William J. Chabot, 37, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 10, 2020, in Augusta; $400 fine.

William Cole, 23, of Waterville, domestic violence assault May 22, 2020, in Waterville; 364-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, two year probation; domestic violence aggravated assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Jaiir C. Coleman, 21, of Malden, Massachusetts, marijuana: under 21 years of age March 11, 2020, in Winslow; $350 fine.

Joseph A. Cormier Jr., 48, of Sidney, operating under the influence March 7, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 15o-day license suspension.

Christinalyn Cote, 48, of Waterville, driving to endanger Sept. 27, 2018, in Augusta; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Leo R. Coutu, 35, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 3, 2020, in Farmingdale; $250 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 3, 2020, in Farmingdale; $400 fine; operate vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked March 5, 2020, in Augusta; $250 fine; violating condition of release March 5, 2020, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Victoria Fay Craney, 30, of Freedom, criminal trespass March 13, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

James Crockett, 26, of Rome, fish without valid license May 28, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Joshua R. Crockett, 22, of Farmingdale, false public alarm or report Feb. 17, 2020, in Farmingdale; $250 fine.

Rodney T. Cunningham, 47, of Augusta, criminal trespass, Aug. 7, 2020, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 7, 2020, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Judith L. Curit, 54, of Gray, operating under the influence Dec. 21, 2019, in Manchester; $700 fine, three-year license suspension.

Wayne Curtis, 61, of Rockland, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise March 28, 2020, in Waterville; $400 fine; operate vehicle without license March 28, 2020, in Waterville; $150 fine, $150 suspended.

Isaiah J. Damon, 25, of Winterport, operating under the influence Aug. 8, 2020, in Waterville; $900 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but 12 days suspended, one year probation, three-year license suspension; operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Evan Dart, 20, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 2, 2020, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Joseph M. Derico, 70, of Appleton, operating under the influence March 6, 2020, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Andrew Dewar, 25, of Oakland, criminal mischief July 5, 2019, in Watervillle; 48-hour jail sentence.

Annamarie Lynn Donnell, 34, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 9, 2020, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Jonathan L. Dowling, 49, of Washington, operate while license suspended or revoked March 1, 2020, in China, dismissed.

Tyler J. Dular, 32, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 14, 2019, in Sidney; 96-hour jail sentence.

Michelle T. Dupree, 51, of Waterville, violating condition of release July 24, 2020, in Waterville; 14-day jail sentence.

Malcolm Emery, 49, of Augusta, violating condition of release Aug. 1, 2020, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Amanda R. Enos, 23, of Mercer, fail to stop, provide information April 18, 2020, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Franklin Foley, 38, of Fairfield, unlawful sexual touching May 1, 2019, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Joseph E. Foss, 21, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 30, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Jonathon A. Gant, 28, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 4, 2020, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Derek M. Gauthier, 42, of Winthrop, violating protection from abuse order Aug. 5, 2020, in China; five-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 5, 2020, in China; $400 fine, $300 suspended.

Nicholas Richard Gay, 28, of Vassalboro, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief Jan. 12, 2020, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Victoria Giroux, 21, of Norridgewock, obstructing government administration June 29, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jonathan P. Grant, 39, of Augusta, domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, and violating condition of release, all July 16, 2020, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Josh Grant, 18, of Augusta, minor consuming liquor April 11, 2020, in Augusta; $250 fine; furnish liquor to a minor, same date and town, dismissed.

Gregory R. Hale, 54, of Winslow, operating under the influence Nov. 15, 2019, in China; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension.

Tyler Scott Hallowell, 30, of Waterville, fish violation of number, amount, weight or size April 26, 2020, in Oakland; $200 fine.

Farid Hamrouni, 18, of Waterville, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 29, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine; operating vehicle without license June 29, 2020, in Waterville; $150 fine, $150 suspended; attaching false plates June 29, 2020, in Waterville; $150 fine, $150 suspended.

Timothy S. Harris, 51, of Portland, burglary May 27, 2020, in Rome; 18-month jail sentence all but four months suspended, one year probation, $36 restitution; violating condition of release May 27, 2020, in Rome; 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release May 27, 2020, in Rome; four month jail sentence.

Jesse M. Higgins, 22, of Waterville, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force April 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brent Homer, 44, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status Dec. 14, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Dorothy Howe, 41, of Vienna, assault July 18, 2019, in Rome, dismissed.

Alexander R. Hutchinson, 33, of Belgrade, operating under the influence March 15, 2020, in Augusta; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 15, 2020, in Augusta; $400 fine, 270-day jail sentence, all but seven days suspended, one year probation.

Seth Benjamin Jacobs, 32, of Belgrade, failing to stop for an officer Aug. 18, 2020, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence; driving to endanger Aug. 18, 2020, in Augusta; $575 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; operate while license suspended or revoked Aug. 18, 2020, in Augusta; $500 fine, $400 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence; attaching false plates Aug. 18, 2020, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Eric Thor Johnson, 30, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 1, 2020, in West Gardiner; $250 fine.

Eric W. Johnson, 49, of Indialantic, Florida, operating under the influence Nov. 23, 2019, in Waterville; $1,000 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Robert Jordan, 71, of Vassalboro, fail to stop, remain, provide information April 19, 2019, in Vassalboro; $500 fine; aggravated criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, same date and town, dismissed.

Joshua J. Judkins, 35, of Chelsea, operating after habitual offender revocation Aug. 22, 2019, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Shawn Marie Kelly, 47, of Augusta, violating condition of release June 10, 2020, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Adam King, 26, of Orono, operating under the influence and operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions, July 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michelle P. Knights, 41, of Belgrade, operate while license suspended or revoked June 9, 2020, in Manchester; $500 fine.

George Kuckenbaker, 44, of Waterville, operating under the influence March 15, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stephanie S. Lake, 35, of Derry, New Hampshire, operating after registration suspended May 18, 2020, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Julia P. Lambert, 21, of Waterville, operating under the influence July 13, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Anne Laurin, 46, of Augusta, domestic violence assault June 17, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

David W. Lavway, 52, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 13, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine; theft by deception Nov. 13, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Mark Lebrun, 53, of Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Feb. 24, 2020, in Windsor, dismissed.

Bruce Lehto, 60, of Augusta, assault May 16, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Aisha Levesque, 34, of Hallowell, endangering the welfare of a child June 19, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Jia X. Lin, 22, of Old Town, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 17, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Kassandra Lopez, 27, of Lynn, Massachusetts, and Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 19, 2020, in Clinton, dismissed. operating while license suspended or revoked June 4, 2020, in Clinton, dismissed.

Jacob Lorance, 31, of Litchfield, operate while license suspended or revoked Feb. 21, 2020, in Litchfield; $500 fine; operate vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Samuel E. Lovely, 51, of Waterville, criminal trespass May 18, 2020, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Nicole Luckern, 30, of Fairfield, violating protection order July 13, 2020, in Clinton, dismissed.

Nicholas E. Mackenzie, 39, of Litchfield, operate while license suspended or revoked March 26, 2020, in Gardiner; $500 fine; operate vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Peter Mahoney, 24, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 3, 2020, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Thomas Mallett Jr., 49, of Skowhegan, failing to make oral or written accident report and violating condition of release Feb. 18, 2020, in Clinton, dismissed.

Nicholas P. Manocchia, 38, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 27, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Sept. 27, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked June 16, 2020, in Waterville; $250 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 16, 2020, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence, $202 restitution; violating condition of release June 16, 2020, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 6, 2020, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release June 6, 2020, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Kyle McCarthy, 24, of Madison, operating under the influence June 28, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jonathan T. McCaslin, 43, of Vassalboro, violating condition of release May 21, 2020, in Vassalboro; 72-hour jail sentence; violating protection from abuse order May 21, 2020, in Vassalboro; 72-hour jail sentence. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures May 16, 2020, in Vassalboro; 24-hour jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Raymond A. McCray, 42, of South China, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 28, 2020, in Augusta; $300 fine; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 10, 2020, in Winslow; $200 fine.

Michael Dean McGuire, 32, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 10, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Michael Andrew McIntyre Jr., 31, of Waterville, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug Feb. 21, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alton L. McKenney, 69, of Waterville, fraudulently obtaining license or permit Jan. 16, 2020, in Wayne; $150 fine; illegal possession of firearm, same date and town, dismissed.

Vickie A. Michaud, 55, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 24, 2019, in Waterville; $700 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one year probation, three-year license suspension.

Jeremy J. Munster, 31, of Vassalboro, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 17, 2020, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Melissa A. Murray, 37, of Albion, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 21, 2020, in Waterville; $400 fine, $10.20 restitution.

Casey N. Nadeau, 40, of Greene, domestic violence reckless conduct April 12, 2019, in Vassalboro; 275-day jail sentence all suspended, two year probation.

Justin J. O’Clair, 39, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures May 5, 2020, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Warren O’Neal, 60, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise March 28, 2020, in Waterville; $400 fine.

William Peacock, 58, of West Gardiner, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, Oct. 17, 2019, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Benjamin Peaslee, 42, of Manchester, violating condition of release May 10, 2020, in Manchester; $150 fine.

Christine A. Pierce, 40, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 6, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Michael C. Pierce, 40, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 13, 2020, in AUgusta; $400 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Brendan Philbrick, 25, of Canaan, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 26, 2020, in Clinton, dismissed.

Mitchell Pomerleau, 19, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked July 29, 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Robert Ernest Pomerleau, 32, of Lewiston, operating under the influence March 15, 2020, in Winthrop; $500 fine, 96 hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Corey A. Poulin, 33, of Hallowell, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 12, 2020, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Jeremy Joseph Prejs, 22, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 21, 2020, in Augusta; $400 fine; violating condition of release Feb. 21, 2020, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Bobbie Jo Prosser, 36, of Cornville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 15, 2020, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Ashley C. Pugh, 35, of Waterville, operating under the influence April 22, 2018, in Waterville; $700 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension; driving to endanger, same date and town, dismissed.

Jennifer A. Real, 25, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license Feb. 29, 2020, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Christopher L. Regoja, 42, of Portland, theft by unauthorized use of property Sept. 16, 2019, in Monmouth; operate after habitual offender revocation Sept. 16, 2019, in Monmouth; $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence; operate after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Billie Lee Richards, 42, of Winslow, operating under the influence Nov. 6, 2019, in Waterville; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one year probation, three-year license suspension; driving to endanger, same date and town, dismissed.

Makayla Roberts, 20, of Lewiston, operate vehicle without license June 9, 2020, in Gardiner; $250 fine; violating condition of release June 9, 2020, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

John M. Roinestad, 41, of Richmond, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 1, 2020, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Terrance E. Rooney, 63, of Auburn, domestic violence reckless conduct April 14, 2020, in Winslow; 90-day jail sentence; domestic violence reckless conduct, same date and town, dismissed.

Cameron S. Rowles, 18, of West Gardiner, minor consuming liquor April 11, 2020, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Tasha Ryder, 28, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 29, 2020, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Amy St. Peter, 33, of Waterville, domestic violence assault March 25, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Fermin Sawtell, 45, of Dresden, operating while license suspended or revoked March 3, 2020, in Farmingdale; $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Jean Schopmann, 45, of Windsor, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 4, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Laurie A. Shaw, no date of birth listed, of Fairfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 1, 2020, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Kyle Souther, 21, of Livermore Falls, marijuana: under 21 years of age March 14, 2020, in Wayne; $350 fine.

Angela Spaulding, 45, of Winslow, violating condition of release Feb. 29, 2020, in Winslow; four-day jail sentence.

Dawn L. Sheperd, 46, of Fairfield, domestic violence criminal threatening Feb. 17, 2020, in Winthrop; 270-day jail sentence all suspended, two year probation; domestic violence criminal threatening, same date and town, dismissed.

Jordan P. Sirois, 26, of Madison, violating condition of release July 13, 2020, in Winslow, dismissed.

Aaron L. Smart, 45, of Oakland, criminal trespass May 31, 2020, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Adam D. Smith, 42, of Augusta, fish without valid license May 28, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Eric J. Smith, 37, of Vinalhaven, operate after habitual offender revocation and unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 14, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Christopher James Sponsler Jr.,19, of Windsor, minor possessing liquor March 1, 2020, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Kyle Spooner, 24, of Randolph, attaching false plates April 26, 2020, in Gardiner; $150 fine; operate vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Kacee Ann Standring, 32, of Waterville, violating condition of release July 31, 2020, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Brittany L. Stevens, 30, of Augusta, habitually truant student Feb. 12, 2020, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Michael D. Stewart Jr., 21, of Winslow, domestic violence assault Aug. 15, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jonathan N. Storman, 40, of Topsham, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and attaching false plates, May 30, 2018, in Clinton, dismissed.

Hal M. Stratton, 60, of Belgrade, failing to make oral or written accident report May 4, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Kaleb Sturtevant, 22, of Litchfield, disorderly conduct, fighting June 9, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jason W. Tabbernee, 49, of Augusta, operating under the influence Jan. 5, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kelly Thammavongsa, 30, of Winslow, unlawful possession of methamphetamine Dec. 10, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Ryan Toothaker, 36, of Waterville, driving to endanger Dec. 15, 2018, in Waterville; $575 fine; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Charles E. Ulmer, 57, of Clinton, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions, Feb. 1, 2020, in Clinton, dismissed.

Andrew M. Umlauf, 27, of Lanora Harbor, New Jersey, domestic violence assault Nov. 16, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jeremy Gene Upp, 44, of Augusta, violating condition of release April 6, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Christopher Lance Vashon, 42, of Benton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 31, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 31, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 21, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 11, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs May 6, 2020, in Gardiner; $400 fine, six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 months suspended, two year probation; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, same date and town, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town.

James Vivian, 50, of Austin, Texas, fugitive from justice Aug. 8, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Bo Richard Walker, 36, of Oakland, operating after habitual offender revocation March 26, 2019, in Sidney; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Sarah K. Williams, 27, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 14, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Seneca Wesley Williams, 38, of Tauton, Massachusetts, operating under the influence Aug. 7, 2020, in Sidney; $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; criminal mischief Aug. 7, 2020, in Sidney; 48-hour jail sentence.

Thomas E. Williams, 25, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 3, 2020, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Edson J. Wilson, 43, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 3, 2019, in Randolph, dismissed.

Cody R. Wolf, 27, of Madison, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction June 16, 2020, in Clinton; $100 fine.

Skylar Wood, 21, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Feb. 5, 2020, in Waterville; 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, two year probation.

Brett B. Worster, 29, of Skowhegan, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit and violating condition of release Feb. 27, 2020, in Winslow, dismissed.

Charles York Jr., 51, of Benton, operate vehicle without license July 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

