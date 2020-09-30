MaineGeneral Medical Center’s two signature events of Cancer Survivors Day and the Walk for Hope are now combined into Day of Hope, a virtual event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a news release from Joy McKenna at MaineGeneral.

“The Day of Hope combines inspiring events that celebrate Kennebec Valley cancer survivors and fighters,” said Debbie Bowden, administrative director of Oncology Services at MaineGeneral, according to the release. “On Oct. 3 we’ll host our virtual event to celebrate our courageous cancer fighters and survivors and remember those we’ve lost.”

“Our goal is to educate our community about the cancer resources available through MaineGeneral’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care and encourage people to get out and walk in support of local cancer care,” Bowden added. “The funds raised are critical to support patient needs and programming at the HACCC.”

The Day of Hope Facebook Live event starts at 10 a.m., with updates throughout the day including live drawings and fundraising milestones reached. In preparation for this virtual celebration on Saturday, visit and like the MaineGeneral Walk for Hope Facebook page at facebook.com/MaineGeneralWalkForHope. The video from the event will be made available on the MaineGeneral website following the premiere; search for Day of Hope.

To learn more about the Day of Hope or to donate, visit give.mainegeneral.org/hope.

