Due to a power outage, the four Oakland schools in Regional School Unit 18 were dismissed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

China primary and middle schools will be dismissed at 11 a.m.

Messalonskee High School, Messalonskee Middle School, Atwood Primary and Williams Elementary were the schools dismissed early. Elementary and middle schools in Belgrade and Sidney remained in session for the day.

Due to the outage, phone lines at the Oakland schools were disconnected at the time of publication. According to the district’s Facebook page, students who utilize buses were bused home.

As of 9:45 a.m., Central Maine Power reported 15,693 outages across Kennebec County, 21.7% of customers. In Oakland, north of 64% of CMP customers 2,377 of 3,694 are without power, the highest outage rate of any town in the county with at least 1,000 CMP customers. More than 2,700 customers are without power in Waterville.

A representative from the National Weather Service said Augusta has gusted up to 49 miles per hour, Waterville 35 miles per hour. Waterville winds are sitting around 25 miles per hour. Heavy rain in the Waterville area was expected to end by mid-Morning with a few afternoon stray showers.

More than 56,000 customers across the state are without power, as torrential downpours and high winds sweep across Maine. Kennebec County with its near 14,000 outages, nearly doubles the outages in the significantly more populated Cumberland County.

Somerset County has 2,010 outages out of 30,300 customers. Of Franklin County’s 23,455 CMP customers, 4,984 are without power.

