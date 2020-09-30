Join us to watch the debate between Waterville’s mayoral candidates. Moderated by Morning Sentinel reporter Amy Calder.

JAY COELHO

Jay Coelho is a Democratic candidate for Waterville mayor. He has a Bachelor’s degree from the Penn State Smeal College of Business. He works as an entrepreneur and Business owner at You Broke IT, Grub Bakery. His experience includes being a former Waterville Ward 5 city councilor; and member of the Waterville Fire Department Study Committee; Waterville Solid Waste Committee; and Waterville TIF Advisory Committee. He’s also been a volunteer baseball and football coach for the Alfond Youth Center. Jay has a blended family, with four children, all attending Waterville public schools.

PHIL BOFIA

Phil Bofia is an independent candidate for Waterville mayor. He has a BS in Business Administration from the University of Maine and works as an IT Business Analyst for CGI in Waterville. His experience includes chairing the Waterville Solar Committee; and being a member of the KSW (credit union) board; Kennebec Regional Diversity Initiative; Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, Membership Committee; and the Waterville Charter Commission. Phil has six sisters, two brothers, and a 12-year-old daughter.

