The Augusta Country Club in Manchester hosted the fifth annual ACC Cares golf tournament on Aug. 20 to benefit the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in Augusta. A total of 136 players took part in this charitable event. To protect all participants as well as the ACC staff, the format of the day was changed from a shotgun start to tee times allowing for social distancing throughout the day, according to a news release from the ACC planning committee.

This year, the tournament was dedicated to the memory of a dear friend and longtime member of the ACC family, Marie Hatfield. She courageously battled lung cancer for several years before losing her fight on July 3. Team Hatfield was one of the more popular teams in the field as it had a cute 5-year-old golfer playing in honor of his grandmother.

The planning committee recognizes the following ACC family members as well as people in the community for supporting the tournament with different levels of sponsorship:

• Major sponsors: Charlie’s Family of Dealerships, B&S Paving, and PFG Northcenter, and Greg and Dot Piper.

• Corporate Plus sponsor: Augusta Fuel Company.

• Corporate sponsors: It’ll Be Pizza, Colavita Food Truck, Ganneston Construction Corporation, and Augusta Facial & Oral Surgery.

• Seven Supporting sponsors: Steve, Marsha, and Raegan Cottrell, William Adamson, Cheryl Goldstein, Ken Woods and Linda Gufstason, the Hatfield Team, The Copy Center Plus, and Carrie and Lenny Langevin.

• Twenty-five Hole sponsors: Albison’s Printing, Conrad and Lois Ayotte, Paul and JoEllen Cottrell, A.L. Electric, Sue and Glenn Hanna, Al and Natalie Graceffa, The Law Office of Goodspeed & O’Donnell, Glenn and Yvonne Furth, Mark and Diane Curtis, the Howe Family, Jeff and Trudi Woolston, Deb Hart, Gosline Retirement Planning, Southiere Chiropractic, the Family of John Cameron, Jerry and Faith Madore, Val and Sam Hudspath, Susan and Jeff DeBlois, Bob and Yvette Prudenzano, Rocko, Robyn, and Nunzi Graziano, Steve Langsdorf, the Andy Dionne family, Marty Weiss, Brennan Partners Inc., and Michelle Pelletier.

The winning teams:

• Low Gross: Men’s division: Jason Hurd, Tom Leet, Alan Lovejoy and Brian Perkins;

• ladies’ division: Marsha Cottrell, Sue Colwill, Mary Ann Fortin and Sue Belz;

• mixed division: Diane Curtis, Mark Curtis, Michelle Delisle and Jeff Delisle;

• low Net: Men’s division: Charlie Shuman, Steve Shuman, Brady Shuman and Andy O’Hearn;

• ladies’ division: Ashley Purington, Kathy Purington, Paula Lacasse and Mary Jo Stevens;

• mixed division: Linda Gufstason, Bob Allen, Kathy Little and Sarah Burns; and

• closest to the pin prizes were awarded to: Scott Foster (#3), Kathleen Little (#7) Marsha Cottrell (#15), and Nelson Gosline (#17).

In this year of COVID-19, golf has provided an outlet for so many people. It’s been easy to social distance while still enjoying the company of friends and soaking in the sunshine and fresh air. Expectations of this year’s tournament didn’t come close to the actual results. Those involved just wanted to play golf, honor a friend, and donate whatever they could to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care. On Sept. 16, a check for $19,500 was presented to representatives from HACCC and MaineGeneral. This donation will go directly into the “Patient Needs Endowment Fund” helping patients with unexpected costs during their treatment time, according to the release.

Anyone wishing to sponsor and/or participate in next year’s event should follow the Augusta Country Club on Facebook (ACC Cares). Be sure to mark calendars for Aug. 12, 2021.

