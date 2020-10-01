IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:33 p.m., Kenny Lewis White, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of visual sexual aggression against a child under 12 and prohibited contact with person under 14 years of age.

6:32 p.m., Heather Spaulding, 35, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

10:27 p.m., Trevor Light, 22, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after license suspended.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:05 p.m., Gary Neal Brosius, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

9:32 p.m., Jerome Ray Cole Jr., 44, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant and a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:55 p.m., Brooke Freeman, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger and assault.

2:37 p.m., Brandy May Pressey, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and terrorizing.

Thursday, 1:14 a.m., Matthew Ryan Moore, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, operating after license was suspended and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:57 p.m., Cara Kiszeley, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

