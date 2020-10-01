The boyhood home of the legendary author of The Scarlet Letter and The House of the Seven Gables in Raymond — known with great affection by locals as “the Hawthorne House” and listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1969 — is at risk of serious structural damage if major repairs are not made soon.

A major “Save the Hawthorne House” fundraising drive is now under way, seeking to raise $75,000 to make critical repairs to the house’s foundation and structural support, roof, and siding, as identified by a professional structural engineer hired by The Hawthorne Community Association, according to a news release from the association.

“The Hawthorne House is a landmark and a source of pride, not only for our community but also for everyone who appreciates the culture and heritage of New England, and of southern Maine in particular,” said Abel Bates, of the association, which has cared for the historic house since 1921, according to the release. “By raising the needed $75,000, we will ensure that one of Maine’s most historic places will endure and that, in the future, we will continue to have this special place to hold popular community events such as our annual Strawberry Festival and Christmas Party, as well many other public gatherings.”

To make a donation, send a check payable to “Hawthorne Community Association,” P.O. Box 185, South Casco, ME 04077, or through PayPal at hawthorneassoc.com.

For more information, contact Bates at 207-318-7131 or [email protected].

