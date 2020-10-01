Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to flock to have their animal companions blessed outdoors in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day, Sunday, Oct. 4.

All pets are welcome to attend any of the Blessing of the Animals events scheduled for October. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water. When additional events are added, they will be posted at portlanddiocese.org, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine.

Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting us share the earth. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts.

Here are the Blessing of the Animals in chronological order:

Saturday, Oct. 3
Falmouth
Holy Martyrs of North America Church parking lot, 266 Foreside Road, at 9 a.m.

Portland
St. Pius X Church on the lawn, 492 Ocean Ave., at 10 a.m.

Gray
St. Gregory Church parking lot, 24 North Raymond Road, at 11 a.m.

Houlton
St. Mary of the Visitation Church, outside, 110 Military St. at 1 p.m.

Sanford
Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave. at 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Belfast
Waldo County YMCA, 157 Lincolnville Ave., after the 8:30 a.m. drive-thru Mass

Dexter
St. Anne Church, 64 Free St. at 11:30 a.m. (after 10:30 a.m. Mass)

Rockland
St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway, after 11 a.m. Mass in the parking lot (drive-thru blessings)

Augusta
St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St. at 1 p.m. in the school playground (access from Lincoln Street)

Winthrop
St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Route 133, at 1 p.m. in the parking lot

Gardiner
St. Joseph Church, 110 School St., at 1 p.m. in the parking lot

Gorham
St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., at 2 p.m. in the parking lot

Orono
Newman Center, 83 College Ave., at 2 p.m. in the parking lot

Skowhegan
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water St., at 2 p.m. outside church

Lewiston
Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St., at 4 p.m. on the front lawn

Saturday, Oct. 10
Portland
St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St., at 10 a.m. on lawn of the church

filed under:
augusta maine, gardiner maine, October, skowhegan maine, winthrop maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles