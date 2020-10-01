Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to flock to have their animal companions blessed outdoors in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day, Sunday, Oct. 4.

All pets are welcome to attend any of the Blessing of the Animals events scheduled for October. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water. When additional events are added, they will be posted at portlanddiocese.org, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine.

Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting us share the earth. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts.

Here are the Blessing of the Animals in chronological order:

Saturday, Oct. 3

Falmouth

Holy Martyrs of North America Church parking lot, 266 Foreside Road, at 9 a.m.

Portland

St. Pius X Church on the lawn, 492 Ocean Ave., at 10 a.m.

Gray

St. Gregory Church parking lot, 24 North Raymond Road, at 11 a.m.

Houlton

St. Mary of the Visitation Church, outside, 110 Military St. at 1 p.m.

Sanford

Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave. at 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Belfast

Waldo County YMCA, 157 Lincolnville Ave., after the 8:30 a.m. drive-thru Mass

Dexter

St. Anne Church, 64 Free St. at 11:30 a.m. (after 10:30 a.m. Mass)

Rockland

St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway, after 11 a.m. Mass in the parking lot (drive-thru blessings)

Augusta

St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St. at 1 p.m. in the school playground (access from Lincoln Street)

Winthrop

St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Route 133, at 1 p.m. in the parking lot

Gardiner

St. Joseph Church, 110 School St., at 1 p.m. in the parking lot

Gorham

St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., at 2 p.m. in the parking lot

Orono

Newman Center, 83 College Ave., at 2 p.m. in the parking lot

Skowhegan

Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water St., at 2 p.m. outside church

Lewiston

Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St., at 4 p.m. on the front lawn

Saturday, Oct. 10

Portland

St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St., at 10 a.m. on lawn of the church

