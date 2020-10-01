More than 3,000 customers in Maine were still without electricity Thursday night, one day after a wind and rainstorm raked the state, causing about 114,000 outages at its peak.

Central Maine Power was reporting 2,937 outages in its service area in southern and central Maine as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Kennebec County had the most, with 912 outages. Versant Power, which serves Down East and parts of Aroostook County, reported 100 outages affecting 1,104 customers.

Wind gusts that exceeded 50 mph tore through the state Wednesday morning. A wind speed of 53 mph was recorded at the Portland International Jetport, while a 62 mph gust was recorded in Bar Harbor.

Crews were forced to wait until winds subsided before they could safely attempt to restore power, but by midnight their efforts had reduced the number of outages by more than half.

This story will be updated.

