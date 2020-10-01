More than 3,000 customers in Maine were still without electricity Thursday night, one day after a wind and rainstorm raked the state, causing about 114,000 outages at its peak.
Central Maine Power was reporting 2,937 outages in its service area in southern and central Maine as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Kennebec County had the most, with 912 outages. Versant Power, which serves Down East and parts of Aroostook County, reported 100 outages affecting 1,104 customers.
Wind gusts that exceeded 50 mph tore through the state Wednesday morning. A wind speed of 53 mph was recorded at the Portland International Jetport, while a 62 mph gust was recorded in Bar Harbor.
Crews were forced to wait until winds subsided before they could safely attempt to restore power, but by midnight their efforts had reduced the number of outages by more than half.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Gardiner area schools report drop in students, and second round of Coronavirus Relief Funds
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Big second half leads Richmond girls soccer past Lisbon
-
Girls' Soccer
Girls soccer: Burnham scores twice to lead Monmouth/Winthrop past Oak Hill
-
Varsity Maine
Boys soccer: Objective shifts for talented Monmouth team
-
Varsity Maine
Sidelines: It’s not tackle football, but 7-on-7 still has some positives
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.