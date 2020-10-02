IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:53 p.m., Emily N. Withers, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

8:19 p.m., Edwin M. Dessler, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of a protection order, escape, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10:48 p.m., Richard W. Eugley, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at 1:11 a.m., Galdino Santiago Chavez, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2:45 p.m., Michael Montrell Rias, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence assault with priors, violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest.

4:04 p.m., Cecile M. Levesque, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: