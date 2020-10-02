BOOTHBAY — Adelle Surette had a hat trick and an assist to pace the Oak Hill field hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Boothbay in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Friday.

Surette’s third goal tied was her 52nd of her career, tying Kylee Veilleux for the school record.

Cassie Steckino had a goal and an assist and Lilly Coburn also scored for the Raiders.

Avery Barter scored the lone goal for the Seahawks.

Nat Moody, Sierra Lane and Kiera Levesque combined to make seven saves for the Raiders, while Jaelyn Crocker made 30 saves for Boothbay.

LISBON 2, HALL-DALE 1: Loreesa Potvin had a goal and an assist to lead the Greyhounds to a 2-1 victory over the Bulldogs in Lisbon.

Haley Tuplin added a goal and Emily Libby an assist for Lisbon.

Kylie Rolfe scored for Hall-Dale off an assist by Emma Sowe.

Maria Levesque made eight saves for Lisbon, while Kelsey Cormier made four saves for the Bulldogs.

MOUNT VIEW 6, ERSKINE 0: Macy Fowler scored five goals to lead the Mustangs to a victory over the Eagles in South China on Thursday.

Alexa Coffin added a goal for Mount View. Ella Sawyer had 11 saves for the shutout.

Emily York had 11 saves for Erskine.

GIRLS SOCCER

ERSKINE 5, WINSLOW 2: Sarah Praul and Kenzie Roderick had two goals apiece to lead the Eagles to the win in South China.

Riley Reitchel added the other goal for Erskine (2-0-0). Sophie Pilotte made six saves.

Carly Warn had both goals for Winslow (1-2-0).

MT. ABRAM 4, MADISON 0: Charlotte Mitchell scored a hat trick to pace the Roadrunners to a 4-0 victory over the Bulldogs in an MVC game in Salem.

Madison Phelps had a goal and an assist while Alice MacKay had an assist for Mt. Abram.

Emily Kidd made two saves for the shutout while Susannah Curtis made nine saves for Madison.

BOYS SOCCER

MESSALONSKEE 3, WATERVILLE 2: Gabe Katz, Walter Fegel and Griffin Anderson all scored goals to lead the Eagles past the Purple Panthers.

Rhys Bridges and Colby Corson had assists for Messalonskee. Andrew Mayo had five saves.

Kaden Works and Chris Williams each tallied goals for Waterville, while Chase Daigle had two assists. Ethan Hobart had four saves.

MT. ABRAM 5, CARRABEC 0: Cam Walters scored three goals and added an assist as the Roadrunners (2-0) defeated the Cobras (0-2) in Salem.

Kenyon Pillsbury and Morgan Thibodeau each added a goal to round Mt. Abram’s scoring. Ian Allen made one save on one shot to earn the shutout.

Adam Lawrence made 17 saves on 22 shots for Carrabec.

