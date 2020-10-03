IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:52 a.m., John Wesley Clement, 22, of Bangor, was arrested by Maine State Police and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, aggravated trafficking of schedule Z drugs, failing to give correct name and date of birth, and violating conditions of release, after stopping a vehicle for allegedly speeding on Interstate 95. At the same time, Mollie Robichaud, 19, of Brewer, was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and aggravated trafficking in schedule Z drugs. A state police spokeswoman said troopers used a drug-sniffing dog to search the couple and their vehicle and located $6,485 in cash, 69 grams of heroin, 63 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of cocaine, and less than a half-pound of assorted oxycodone and Xanax pills.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:40 p.m., Peter Rosasco, 26, of Freeport, was arrested on five warrants.
5:05 p.m., Penny Hood, 55, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of theft.
6:18 p.m., Hubert F. Murphy, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
7:27 p.m., Jacob Young, 30, of Hancock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:09 a.m., Dale Wayne Heald, 60, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating conditions of release.
1:21 a.m., Kristyn Brown, 22, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:05 p.m., Conor R. Drouin, 22, of Litchfield, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence on Cummings Lane.
6 p.m., Michelle M. Gagliano, 49, of Winthrop, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault on Bowdoin Street.
