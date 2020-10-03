Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday morning — the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Trump’s inner circle.
Christie said that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”
He did not say whether he had symptoms.
Christie, Trump’s former 2016 rival, told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland. Christie had tweeted Friday morning that he had last tested negative ahead of Tuesday’s debate and was not having any symptoms then.
Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus. In addition to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, multiple people who have traveled with Trump or attended events with the president have contracted the virus over the last several days.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sidelines: Gardiner native Katie Schide finds a passion in trail running
-
Nation & World
What we know, and what we don’t about Trump’s diagnosis
-
Business
Central Maine business briefs: Marshall Communications launches Crisis Communications Division
-
Local & State
Some of Maine’s farm fairs try to salvage season online
-
Nation & World
Trump’s diagnosis shows U.S. vulnerability to coronavirus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.