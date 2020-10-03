RICHMOND — Andrew Vachon scored his second goal of the game 38 seconds into the second overtime to lift the Richmond boys soccer team to a 5-4 victory over Oak Hill on Saturday.

Connor Vashon, Chance Taylor and Max Viselli also had goals for the Bobcats (2-1-0), while Vachon and Hunter Mason had two assists apiece. Vachon (two saves) and Ben Johnson (three) split goaltending duties.

Ethan Vattaso, Riley Worth and Cooper Spencer had goals for the Raiders (1-2-0), and Oak Hill also had a score on an own goal. Caleb Filion made eight saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

OAK HILL 2, RICHMOND 1: Gabby Chessie scored a goal to lead the Raiders to a victory over the Bobcats in Wales.

Audrey Bauer had an assist for Oak Hill (2-1-0). Paige Gonya had 14 saves.

Alana Hixon scored for Richmond (1-1-0), while Abby Harrington had an assist. Liz Johnson had 13 saves.

