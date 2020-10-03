Thorn Dickinson, CEO and president of NECEC Transmission, LLC and vice president of business development at Avangrid, will deliver a presentation about the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor project and its importance to our area during the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s October business breakfast scheduled from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Waterville Country Club Banquet Room at 39 Country Club Road in Oakland.

Dickinson is responsible for creating and supporting growth initiatives in sustainable energy. He has worked in the energy industry for 30 years. Prior to his current position, he worked on integrated resource plans, clean-air compliance, industry restructuring, the Maine Power Reliability Project, the sale and acquisition of numerous businesses and most recently, the development of renewable energy projects.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics.

The cost of the business breakfast is $20 for members, $27 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call 207-873-3315.

The major sponsors for the business breakfast are AT&T; Cross Employee Benefits; New Dimensions Federal Credit Union; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; Sheridan Corporation. The print media sponsor is Morning Sentinel, a division of Masthead Maine; radio sponsor is MIX107.9; video sponsor is Kennebec Savings Bank.

Additional October sponsors are Choice Wealth Advisors, NECEC, and Preti Flaherty. This month’s Business Spotlighter is Alex Serra of Serra Public Affairs.

Some items regarding CDC guidelines for attendance: Out of concern for the safety of attendees, registrations at this indoor event will be limited to a maximum of 50 persons. Tables and seating will be spaced out, and a plated breakfast will be provided, as opposed to the buffet offered in the past. Masks are requested to be worn for registration, and until seated. Separate entrance and exits are offered to minimize passage of attendees, upon arrival and departure, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for business prosperity and regional economic improvement. Its region includes the towns of Albion, Belgrade, Benton, Branch Mills, Burnham, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Hinckley, Oakland, Rome, Shawmut, Sidney, South China, Thorndike, Unity, Vassalboro, Waterville, Weeks Mills and Winslow. For more information about the chamber, including how to become a member, call 207-873-3315 or visit midmainechamber.com.

