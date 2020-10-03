WATERVILLE — The Downtown Waterville Farmers’ Market at Head of Falls has been providing food for the body and food for the soul.
Since April, Waterville Creates! has been distributing art kits through its Art Kits for All program every other week at the market.
About 1,200 kits have been given out so far, according to outreach coordinator Serena Sanborn.
The kit given out last Thursday was tied to the unEarth installation on view at Common Street Arts.
The next art kit, scheduled for distribution Oct. 15, is based on a work in the Colby collection, according to Sanborn.
Waterville Creates! collaborates with the Family Violence Project, Colby Museum of Art, Waterville Public Schools and Kennebec Montessori School to pack and design each kit.
Sanborn said plans are in place to continue the art kit program through at least December. Community donations support the program.
The Downtown Waterville Farmers Market is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at Head of Falls.
Art Kits for All are distributed every other week from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., or until they are all given out.
