IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:26 a.m., Kevin MacLellan, 25, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, was arrested at the Senator Inn on two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs and one count of unlawful possession of schedule Z drugs. Police were called to the inn to check the welfare of an occupant of the hotel. During their investigation police located 28 grams of cocaine base, 234, 30-milligram, pills police believe to be Adderall, and six, one-milligram pills of Clonazepam, according to a news release from Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills. MacLellan was taken to Kennebec County jail and his bail was initially set at $80,000.

6:21 p.m., Nicholas Robert Hutchings, 35, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of inhalants and violating condition of release, on Crossing Way.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 4:36 p.m., Dustyn R. Michaud, 28, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, at the intersection of Water and Winthrop streets.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:02 p.m., Nita A. Douglas, 64, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

2:59 p.m., Robert J. Vraux, 64, of Rockwood Strip, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:40 p.m., Matthew Ryan Moore, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:05 a.m., Robert Hale, 29, of Auburn, was arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: