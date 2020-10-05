About 1,500 households and businesses in Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough lost electricity Monday afternoon after a dump truck hit a utility pole on Ocean House Road.

Central Maine Power spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said the truck hit a pole just after noontime. The pole is owned by Consolidated Communications, and a team from that company is on its way to replace it, Hartnett said.

If all goes well, power should come back online around 3 p.m., she said, but it will be up to Consolidated to perform to work before CMP crews can re-energize its lines.

Central Maine Power reported that most of the customers — about 1,400 — are in Cape Elizabeth, and about 100 are in Scarborough. The outage represents about one third of the total 4,400 CMP customers in the town, where CMP is the sole provider for electrical service.

This story will be updated.

