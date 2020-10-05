About 1,500 households and businesses in Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough lost electricity Monday afternoon after a dump truck hit a utility pole on Ocean House Road.
Central Maine Power spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said the truck hit a pole just after noontime. The pole is owned by Consolidated Communications, and a team from that company is on its way to replace it, Hartnett said.
If all goes well, power should come back online around 3 p.m., she said, but it will be up to Consolidated to perform to work before CMP crews can re-energize its lines.
Central Maine Power reported that most of the customers — about 1,400 — are in Cape Elizabeth, and about 100 are in Scarborough. The outage represents about one third of the total 4,400 CMP customers in the town, where CMP is the sole provider for electrical service.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Mount Vernon library to host two candidates’ forums via Zoom Oct. 6 and Oct. 13
-
Sports
Former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19
-
Business
Two Regal theaters in Maine among those closed by Cineworld
-
Local & State
About 1,500 in Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth without power after truck strikes pole
-
Maine Crime
Man killed at Winthrop mobile home park was shot to death
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.