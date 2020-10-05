AUBURN — An Auburn woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after she allegedly shot another woman in the face Sunday during an altercation.

Kachina Swasey, 24, was charged with Class A counts of criminal attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault, a Class C count of assault on an officer and a misdemeanor count of violation of conditions of release, according to police.

The Class A charges are punishable by up to 30 years in prison, while the Class C felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Chief Deputy Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department said officers were called to the area of Moulton Park on Hutchins Street at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

Cougle said when officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman conscious and bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face.

“Witnesses told police that just before the shooting, there had been a verbal altercation between the two women,” Cougle said.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency workers from the Auburn Fire Department and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she remained in serious-but-stable condition Monday, according to Cougle.

Swasey was located a short distance from where the alleged woman was shot, according to Cougle, and when officers attempted to take her into custody, she “resisted arrest, spitting on one officer and biting another.”

“The officer’s injuries did not require immediate medical treatment,” Cougle said.

Cougle said the shooting victim’s identity was not being released Monday and the incident remained under investigation.

