IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:46 p.m., Rachael M. Clark, 33, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.
10:58 p.m., Garrett Camren, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, aggravated assault and violating a condition of release.
Monday at 2:46 a.m., Eben C. Harrington, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 4:10 a.m., Michael Edward Wallace, 18, of Kingfield, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
9:56 a.m., Lucas M. Caron, 29, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:56 p.m., Brendan W. Gillespie, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
