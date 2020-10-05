BELFAST — The Mount View boys soccer team is certainly happy to be on the pitch.

A year ago, Mount View won the Class C North championship, beating George Stevens 3-1. The Mustangs played in their first Class C title game since 1980, falling to Waynflete 4-0. With nine seniors and deep numbers, Mount View was ready for another crack at a state championship.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Maine Principals’ Association decided to offer soccer this fall, it would come without playoffs.

And this left an empty feeling for the defending C North champions.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Mount View junior Dreadyn Furrow. “We just come and try to bring a good attitude towards it, because we know that next year we’re going to have the same (team). We work hard for this, and we’re going to have the same chance for it next year, I think. The seniors this year, they know this is their last season, but they’re just trying to prepare us for next year and make us better so we can come out next year and do the same thing as the year before.”

The Mustangs are making the most of this season, and moved forward Monday with a 4-1 victory over Belfast at Dennis “Bear” Bryant Memorial Field. Just a couple of games into the season, it was already the second time the Mustangs had played the Lions, and it won’t be the last. The teams are scheduled to meet again in Belfast on Oct. 19.

“We knew (Belfast) would play physical, they always do,” said Furrow, who notched a goal in the first half. “We just have to play our game, not come out flat, because we’ve come out flat the last two games and it hadn’t worked out well. We came out better today, I think.”

While frustrated with the format of the season, Mount View head coach Jeremy Von Oesen said he’s happy to at least have some form of season.

“We have a chance to make another great run this year, and (the playoff format) gets taken,” Von Oesen said. “You only have certain windows with programs where you have the group of kids that can do it. And this group, they get along, from top to bottom, freshmen to senior right now, this team is family. They’re just happy to be competing. They don’t talk about (the lost playoffs), but you know it’s in the back of their minds sometimes and that’s why sometimes I think we’ve been a little slow out of the gates. Had to be on them a little bit at practice because, they’ve been competing for the games, but we don’t have that apple at the end (of the season).

“It’s really hard. It’s hard for me because, for my seniors, these kids have worked since they were five years old, they’re expecting this to be their time. Last year, we had a great run. Waynflete was incredible. We’re more prepared now that they understand what level you have to compete at in practice, and we’re dealing with what we have to deal with now.”

The Mustangs showed hope for the future in Monday’s contest. Freshman Noah Hurd led the way with two goals, while sophomore Tyler Russell also scored. Hurd’s first goal — which came midway in the first half — was particularly impressive, as he kicked a ball midair with enough touch to arc into the net.

“(Hurd) is just going to do good things for us, and he showed it today,” Von Oesen said. “That first goal was poised like he was a senior. The ball came to him, he just took a nice solid touch on it, not trying to do too much, and he always sees the field well.”

Lincoln Graf scored the lone goal for Belfast, late in the second half.

