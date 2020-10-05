Caroline Cotter

6:30 p.m. Friday. Streaming at facebook.com/falmouth.ucc

Falmouth Congregational Church invites you to stream their latest coffeehouse show from local singer-songwriter Caroline Cotter. Cotter’s latest album is 2018’s “Home on the River” with soothing, thoughtful tracks like “Peace of Mind,” “Eternal Light” and “Found.”

Tom DiMenna sings Cat Stevens

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

To say it’s a wild world is quite the understatement these days, but you can still leap and hop your way to Boothbay Harbor to hear local musician Tom DiMenna sing Cat Stevens songs with a few originals sprinkled in. DiMenna crafted the show while working as a bartender at One Longfellow Square where he learned from touring musicians like Chris Smither, Tom Rush and Slaid Cleaves. DiMenna will be accompanied by guitarist Jason Eckerson during the socially distanced, limited-seating show.

Daniel Bernard Roumain

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Portland parks. portlandovations.org

Instead of the telltale chimes of an ice cream truck, keep your ears – and eyes – peeled for the sound and sight of violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain who, along with three groups of local performers, will be on the back of a flatbed truck. They’ll be cruising around Portland parks on Sunday afternoon filling the air with music in one of the most unique ways to make live music accessible during the pandemic.

