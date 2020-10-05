WATERVILLE — Paige St. Pierre had a hat trick to lead Waterville past Cony 5-0 in girls soccer action Monday.

Danica Serdjenian added two goals and Mara Von Oesen chipped in three assists for Waterville (4-0-0). Phoenix Gatlin and Jacie Richard made three saves.

Ujjain Aljendi stopped 14 shots for Cony (0-3-0).

MOUNT VIEW 7, BELFAST 2: Gabby Ravin and Sage Pound each scored three goals to lead the Mustangs to a win over the Lions in Thorndike.

Mia Rae added a goal for Mount View.

Natalie Hamlin scored both goals for Belfast. Stella Collins had 10 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

CONY 2, WATERVILLE 1: Yousif Ibrahim and Isaac Gammon each scored a goal to lead Cony to the win in Augusta.

Yousef Gammon added an assist for Cony (1-0-0) while Brennan Madore made three saves.

Chris Williams scored a goal off an assist from Sam Wexler for Waterville (0-4-0). Ethan Hobart made six saves.

GARDINER 3, ERSKINE 1: Casey Paul scored two goals to lead the Tigers to a win over the Eagles in South China.

Cam Laselle added a goal for Gardiner. Sean Doyle had 10 saves.

Casey Petty scored the lone goal for Erskine, with an assist from Colby Cunningham. Caleb Gay had four saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Oak Hill 3, Hall-Dale 1: Cassie Steckino scored a pair of goals in the second as the undefeated Raiders (3-0) shook off the Bulldogs (1-2) in Wales. Oak Hill’s Julie Mooney put her team out front with her unassisted goal in the first quarter. But Oak Hill’s Cassie Steckino scored a goal in the third and fourth quarters to help the Raiders dismiss Hall-Dale. Makiya Culp picked up an assist on Steckino’s second goal. Oak Hill goalies Natalie Moody and Kiara Levesque combined to make nine saves.

