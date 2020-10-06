IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:25 p.m., John Donald Elliot, 50, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:54 p.m., Daniel Murphy, 32, of Cambridge, was arrested on four warrants.

Tuesday, 3:54 a.m., Mitchell A. Pomerleau, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of assault and possessing liquor as a minor.

3:56 a.m., Samantha Rose White, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, eluding an officer, driving to endanger and motor vehicle speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:34 a.m., Elizabeth O’Neil, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12:50 p.m., Nikeshia Knight, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

