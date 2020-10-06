Cable TV and internet service provider Spectrum said Tuesday that it will add 200 jobs at its Portland call center to handle customer calls for the company’s mobile phone service.

The company said the new jobs are part of the call center’s transition from working with customers of the company’s cable TV operations to support of Spectrum Mobile, its cellphone service.

The jobs will pay $16.50 an hour and are subject to the commitment of Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications, to pay a $20 minimum wage by 2022, the company said. The jobs also offer health care benefits, a company matched 401(k) plan and complimentary and discounted services, Spectrum said.

The company said it is taking applications for first and second shifts at jobs.spectrum.com.

