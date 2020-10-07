IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:58 p.m., David J. Pike, 33, of Hope, was arrested on a warrant, on Union Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m., Frank C. Lakin, 74, of Salem Township, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., Zaria R. Dillingham, 18, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Wednesday at 6:18 a.m., Dale Wayne Heald, 60, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
9:58 a.m., Benjamin D. Bowman, 24, of Dixmont, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:53 a.m., Christopher Carey, 40, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release, a probation hold and a warrant.
