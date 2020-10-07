Two Connecticut men, one of them wanted on robbery charges in that state, fled from a police traffic stop in Waterville on Tuesday night and led officers on a high-speed chase across central Maine, authorities said.

By Wednesday morning, multiple police agencies were still searching for the men in the Richmond and Litchfield area.

Wanted are Christopher Terenc Farrow (Young), 32, and Dayshawn Middleton (also known as Day Day or Christopher Jones), 29. Farrow was described by authorities as a Black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, while Middleton was described as a Black man, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said there might be a woman with them — Hailey Goeltz, 26, of Connecticut — who was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with green eyes.

Authorities said the pursuit started in Waterville Tuesday night after city police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Inside the vehicle, they discovered was a man wanted on robbery charges from Connecticut, police said.

The vehicle didn’t stop, though, and police chased them through Waterville and Clinton, and then into Augusta, where they reportedly left the interstate at exit 113. The chase continued to State Street and onto Western Avenue, where their speeds reached 80 mph.

Maine State Troopers joined a pursuit in Augusta when the vehicle drove back onto the interstate, heading south in the northbound lanes, at speeds that at times topped 100 mph approaching the toll booth at West Gardiner.

Authorities said they tried several times to set down spike strips to disable the vehicle, but police couldn’t get out in front of the fleeing vehicle, which at times drove in the wrong lane of traffic and forced other cars off the road.

The chase continued south from Interstate 95 onto Interstate 295, where the vehicle exited in Richmond onto Route 197 and then made a turn onto Route 201 north traveling between 80 mph and 90 mph.

There, police said, a state police trooper used a “PIT maneuver,” in which a police cruiser forces a vehicle off the road.

The suspects got out and fled into nearby woods and fields, police said. The trooper who drove them off the road was later taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta for treatment of concussion symptoms and released.

A police dog was brought to the scene but couldn’t find the suspects, police said. Authorities said the suspects remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police asked that anyone with information on the suspects tp call 911 or 207-624-7076 ext. 9.

This story will be updated.

