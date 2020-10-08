ROBBINSTON — A fire that swept through a home in Robbinston, Maine, killed a man, the state Fire Marshal’s Office says.
Firefighters recovered the body of a 66-year-old man Wednesday evening. His name wasn’t immediately released.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy.
Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine what caused the fire.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Deaf Americans should not be left out of debate
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch smart, kind and passionate
-
Letters to the Editor
Fecteau followed through on promises
-
Outdoors
State park campgrounds set attendance record during pandemic
-
Letters to the Editor
Allen fighting for a better Augusta