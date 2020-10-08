ROBBINSTON — A fire that swept through a home in Robbinston, Maine, killed a man, the state Fire Marshal’s Office says.

Firefighters recovered the body of a 66-year-old man Wednesday evening. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine what caused the fire.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
robbinston maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles