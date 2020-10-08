IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:04 a.m., Michael Anthony Hayden, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

At 1:11 p.m., Andrew Clayton Ryder, 35, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:37 p.m., Zachary T. Nutting, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

At 1:49 p.m., Chelsea L. Heath, 30, of Newport, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

At 6:30 p.m., Nicholas Robert Hanson, 35, of Troy, was arrested on charges of possession of a scheduled drugs.

At 8:40 p.m., Apahlo A. Sullivan, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

