Northeastern University’s Roux Institute in Portland will receive $100 million as part of a massive $500 million pledge from the Harold Alfond Foundation to eight colleges, universities and organizations in Maine.

The donation will provide financial aid for graduate students, funding for postdoctoral research, and support for cooperatives with Maine employers, the institute said Thursday in a news release.

“This phenomenal investment from the Harold Alfond Foundation will uplift people and communities across Maine – today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” said Joseph E. Aoun, president of Northeastern, in the release. “The vision of the Roux Institute is to create economic prosperity and opportunity through innovative research and educational programs. The Alfond Foundation, combined with the founding support of Barb and Dave Roux, will allow us to set our sights even higher and make our impact even more profound.”

It is the second $100 million gift to the Boston-based university’s Roux Institute in 2020. The first was from its namesake, David Roux, a Lewiston native and wealthy technology entrepreneur, and his wife Barbara in January. That donation enabled the institute’s creation.

The Alfond Foundation announced on Tuesday its commitment to making a series of massive donations to Maine institutions totaling $500 million in the coming years in an effort to strengthen the state’s science and technology education.

On Wednesday, the University of Maine System disclosed that it would receive $240 million as part of the foundation’s financial gift. One of the largest donations ever pledged to a public institute of higher education, it will be used for systemwide investments in facilities, academics and athletics, according to UMaine.

