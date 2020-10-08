GOLF

In his first start since winning the U.S. Open at Winged Foot last month, Bryson DeChambeau made two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s and two of the par 4s Thursday on his way to a 9-under 62 and the first-round lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau had a one-shot lead over Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Scott Harrington, Patrick Cantlay and Nate Lashley.

LPGA: Brittany Lincicome and Kelly Tan each shot 3-under 67 in windy conditions to share the lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Gabby Lopez, Carlota Ciganda and Linnea Strom were a stroke back

HOCKEY

NHL: The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, parting with a key member of its Stanley Cup-winning core and potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.

• The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a seven-year contract extension with forward Josh Andersony.

The contract that runs through the 2026-27 season has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

Anderson, 26, was acquired Tuesday from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a trade for forward Max Domi and a 2020 third-round pick. Both players were upcoming restricted free agents, and Columbus signed Domi to a $10.6 million, two-year deal Wednesday.

• Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams is retiring after 19 NHL seasons and three Stanley Cup championships.

Williams, 39, had 320 goals and 477 assists for 797 points in 1,264 games with the Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals.

• Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin has a torn labrum in his hip that likely will force him to miss the start of next season.

General Manager Jim Nill said Seguin will need about four months to recover after he does have surgery, which would keep him from being available for the anticipated start of the season around Jan. 1.

• The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Anaheim Ducks for a fifth-round selection in the 2021 draft.

• The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

QMJHL: The Sherbrooke Phoenix said eight members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rival Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced 18 positive cases.

The Phoenix and the Armada played twice last weekend as the QMJHL opened its season.

All Phoenix team activities are suspended and players and staff will be in isolation for 14 days.

Ten QMJHL games were postponed Wednesday, including four involving Sherbrooke over the next two weeks.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major junior hockey leagues to have opened play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they hope to start in December.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Kansas Coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.

Miles announced his positive test in a statement. The school did not say whether any other players or staff have tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season.

• Baylor is pausing football activities to evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 but still hopes to play its next game at home against Oklahoma State next week, the school said.

Baylor reported 10 new cases among athletes across all sports in its most recent update Monday. The school said it had 10 active cases, including six people experiencing symptoms.

The Bears have already had two games called off over coronavirus issues. Their original opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 didn’t happen because Louisiana Tech had widespread positive tests for COVID-19.

A hastily arranged game against Houston was canceled a day before it was supposed to be played on Sept. 19.

SOCCER

MLS: Ben Olsen is out as head coach of D.C. United amid a disappointing season, but the team said he will likely have a new role in the organization.

Olsen has led D.C. United for the past decade. But the team has won just two matches since it returned from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida and sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Assistant Chad Ashton will serve as interim coach.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.

Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He’s ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.

• Team Penske found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric to the Cup Series.

DiBenedetto’s contract was extended Thursday to drive for Wood Brothers Racing in 2021. Cindric, currently competing in the Xfinity Series for Penske, will take over the seat in 2022. The 22-year-old son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric will stay in the Xfinity Series next season but also will race some Cup events.

