IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, on Thursday at 10:55 p.m., Steven Michael Peterson, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violation of bail and gross sexual assault.

At 11:20 p.m., Shawn Scott Lewis Batchelder, 36, of Warren, was arrested on four warrants.

Friday at 12:03 a.m., Courtney Catherine Dexter, 21, of Stetson Township, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, operating while license suspended or revoked, and violation of conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, on Thursday at 10:52 a.m., Joshua Trowbridge, 36, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.

At 12:43 p.m., Joshua Raymond Savage, 31, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.

At 3:27 p.m., Donna Sheree White, 31, of Rome, Georgia, was arrested on charges of being a fugitive from justice.

At 4:30 p.m., Jacob Dewayne Douglas, 31, of Silver Creek, Georgia, was arrested on charges of being a fugitive from justice.

At 6:58 p.m., Alison Francis Lewey, 50, was arrested on a warrant.

On Friday at 3:35 a.m., Alison Horton, 43, of Madison, was arrested on charges of permitting unlawful use.

At 3:48 a.m., Shane Aaron Sciongay, 36, of Dexter, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINDSOR, on Thursday at 4:32 p.m., David William Knox, 53, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on Ridge Road.

