AUGUSTA –  Riley Reitchel scored two goals to lead the Erskine girls soccer team to a 5-0 win over Cony in Augusta.
Sam Reynolds, Maddy Paquet and Madison Lully also scored for the Eagles (4-0-1). Sophie Pilotte made three saves.
Cony falls to 0-3-0.

 

OAK HILL 8, MADISON 0: Anna Beach scored two goals as the Raiders earned the win in Madison.

Gabby Chessie, Emily Dillman, Amara Denis, Elise Worth, Audrey Dillman and Peighton Theriault added a goal each for Oak Hill (4-1-0). Paige Gonya made three saves.

Susannah Curtis stopped 14 shots for Madison.

 

BOYS SOCCER

 

HALL-DALE 2, RICHMOND 0: Camden Adams and Kai Lucas each scored a goal to lead the Bulldogs to the win in Richmond.

Sam Sheaffer made three saves for Hall-Dale (2-0-0).

Connor Vashon stopped 11 shots for Richmond (3-1-0).

