SKOWHEGAN — Local school officials said Thursday they’re still aware of only one COVID-19 case, a day after after a student in the district tested positive and in-town charter school reported as many as 14 cases.

Superintendent Jon Moody sent a notice to the School Administrative District 54 community on Wednesday, alerting families that a student at Skowhegan Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting schools to close for at least the remainder of the week. Thursday night, he told the school board that the district is still only aware of the one positive case.

“We knew we had students who had been in contact with people at (Community Regional Charter School) who were positive,” Moody said. “Yesterday, we sent emails to the staff to have all devices ready to go home with the kids.”

Later in the day he said, the administration found out that a student had tested positive. He said his first call was to Maine Centers for Disease Control to start gathering a list of close contacts. Since there was not immediately enough information to determine whether the close contacts were just at the high school, the decision was made proactively to close all schools district-wide for the remainder of the week.

School nurses also came together to work with administration and staff to help identify who may have been exposed. An updated list was provided to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the district is waiting for more guidance about what to do next.

An announcement will be sent to families by the end of the day on Friday at the latest, Moody said.

“What I think will happen is that we return students K-8 and may go remote and continue learning remotely for 9-12,” Moody said. This decision is not set, and he added if more positive cases show up, changes may be necessary.

“It takes three (positive cases) to close down a school,” Moody said. “We don’t want our schools to be a place to spread the virus, and we really need our kids in school if at all possible.”

On Thursday, the executive director of the Community Regional Charter School confirmed that within their school system, there were 14 cases of COVID-19.

Travis Works, director at Community Regional Charter School, said that one of the employees within the MSAD 54 district was identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive. Some families are split between the schools, while some parents work at the charter school and have children in MSAD 54 or vice-versa, he said.

